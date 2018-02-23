Juventino RosasBorn 25 January 1868. Died 9 July 1894
Juventino Rosas
1868-01-25
Juventino Rosas Biography (Wikipedia)
José Juventino Policarpo Rosas Cadenas (25 January 1868 – 9 July 1894) was a Mexican composer and violinist.
Juventino Rosas Tracks
Sobre las Olas
Juventino Rosas
Sobre las Olas
Sobre las Olas
Sobre las Olas
Juventino Rosas
Sobre las Olas
Sobre las Olas
The Loveliest Night Of Year
Juventino Rosas
The Loveliest Night Of Year
The Loveliest Night Of Year
Over the Waves
Juventino Rosas
Over the Waves
Over the Waves
Sobre las olas
Juventino Rosas
Sobre las olas
Sobre las olas
Sobre las Olas (Over the Waves) (feat. Dick Van Dyke)
Juventino Rosas
Sobre las Olas (Over the Waves) (feat. Dick Van Dyke)
Sobre las Olas (Over the Waves) (feat. Dick Van Dyke)
Juventino Rosas Links
