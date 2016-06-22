Arthur Beatrice are an English indie rock band, formed in 2010. Its members are Orlando Leopard (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards, organ), Ella Girardot (lead vocals, keyboards, organ) and brothers Elliot (drums, backing vocals) and Hamish Barnes (bass, backing vocals). They were The Guardian 'New Band of the Day - No. 1132 on Friday 21 October 2011.

Arthur Beatrice deliberately avoided music press attention early in its career. The group launched its first single through word of mouth and social media (for example third party blogging) rather than through more public strategies.