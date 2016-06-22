Arthur Beatrice
Arthur Beatrice Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Beatrice are an English indie rock band, formed in 2010. Its members are Orlando Leopard (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards, organ), Ella Girardot (lead vocals, keyboards, organ) and brothers Elliot (drums, backing vocals) and Hamish Barnes (bass, backing vocals). They were The Guardian 'New Band of the Day - No. 1132 on Friday 21 October 2011.
Arthur Beatrice deliberately avoided music press attention early in its career. The group launched its first single through word of mouth and social media (for example third party blogging) rather than through more public strategies.
Arthur Beatrice Performances & Interviews
Arthur Beatrice Tracks
Since We Were Kids (Matthew Herbert remix)
Last played on
Brother
Worry
I Left You
Since We Were Kids
Last played on
Eyes Shut (Years & Years cover)
Last played on
Real Life
Last played on
Who Returned
Last played on
Late
Last played on
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Dress You Up
Material Girl (Virgin Angels Choir)
Coulour My Heart / Late / To The Hills
Carter
Last played on
More Scrapes (Radio 1 Session, 16 April 2014)
Carter (Radio 1 Session, 16 April 2014)
Last played on
Grand Union (Radio 1 Session, 16 April 2014)
Fairlawn (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Last played on
Out of Time
Last played on
Ornament & Safeguard
Last played on
Midland (Zed Bias Remix)
Last played on
Midland
Last played on
Grand Union
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T21:39:06
24
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
