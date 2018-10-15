Railroad EarthFormed 2001
Railroad Earth
2001
Railroad Earth Biography (Wikipedia)
Railroad Earth is an bluegrass-influenced American band formed in Stillwater, New Jersey in 2001. The band's music combines elements of progressive bluegrass, folk, rock, country, jazz, celtic and other Americana influences. Recognized as "carrying on the tradition of improvisational, genre-spanning music laid forth by the Grateful Dead," Railroad Earth is known for lyrical songwriting and extensive live improvisation. The band takes its name from the Jack Kerouac prose poem "October in the Railroad Earth." The band also has a song of the same name.
Railroad Earth Tracks
Long Walk Home
Railroad Earth
Long Walk Home
Long Walk Home
Beat Down The Dust
Warren Haynes
Beat Down The Dust
Beat Down The Dust
Introit
Railroad Earth
Introit
Introit
Mighty River (Kissy Klub Version)
Railroad Earth
Mighty River (Kissy Klub Version)
Mighty River (Kissy Klub Version)
