Anu Komsi Biography (Wikipedia)
Anu Komsi (born 9 January 1967, Kokkola, Finland) is a Finnish operatic and concert soprano.
She graduated 1993 from the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and gave her first concert. She sings classical music as well as more modern works such as jazz.
Komsi has been the soloist with numerous major orchestras like New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, BBC Symphony Orchestra London, DSO Berlin, La Scala Theatre Orchestra Milan, Vienna Symphony, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Ensemble Modern, Czech Philharmonic, Ensemble InterContemporain, London Sinfonietta, Oslo Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Philharmonic Orchestra of Radio France, Rotterdam Philharmonic, and Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra. She is a founding member and artistic director of West Coast Kokkola Opera.
Komsi is married to the conductor Sakari Oramo.
Anu Komsi Tracks
Symphony No. 2: II. Lento religioso
Symphony No.3, Op.27 'Sinfonia Espansiva'. ii Andante pastorale
Iris Dévoilée
Ekho
Luonnotar Op.70
Wing on Wing
Philomela - Act 3 scene 3: The Violation
Sydan (4 Leino Songs for Soprano and Orchestra)
Kanteleeni
Opera Quinta (1700) 'Lampaan polskaand La Folia'
Slumrande toner & Juottomarssi
Piae Cantiones (1582) - 'Gaudete'
Kalevala: the Opera (2016) - 'Sauna'
Siionin kannel (1874) -'Kanteleeni' (arr. Lawrence-King)
Kalevala: the Opera (2016) -'Väinämöinen'
Piae Cantiones (1582) - 'Ramus virens olivarum'
Luonnotar, Op.70
Symphony No.3, Op.27 'Sinfonia Espansiva'
20 Kafka-Fragmente Op. 24: Part II - Der wahre Weg (The true path)
Kafka Fragments Op.24
Concerto for soprano
Songs of a fairy-tale princess Op.31, arr. composer for voice & orch
Iris dévoilée
Ophelia's Mad Scene from Hamlet
Voice verser for soprano and chamber orchestra
Concerto for Coloratura Soprano and Orchestra, Op. 82
Voice Verser (UK premiere)
En Glad musikant [A happy musician] JS.70 for violin and piano
La Musique
Symphony No 4 in G major
