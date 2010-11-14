William BrittelleBorn 1977
William Brittelle
1977
William Brittelle Biography (Wikipedia)
William Brittelle is a composer and multi-instrumentalist devoted to bridging the gap between pop music and New York's downtown classical scene, and a co-director of New Amsterdam Records. He currently lives in Brooklyn.
Television Landscape
