VersesFormed 3 February 2010. Disbanded 18 January 2016
Verses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2d7f08c-a8ce-4961-b233-f6db651b7310
Verses Tracks
Sort by
Live In The Sky
Verses
Live In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live In The Sky
Last played on
Feel It Faster
Verses
Feel It Faster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel It Faster
Last played on
Take The Sound
Verses
Take The Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The Sound
Last played on
Verses Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist