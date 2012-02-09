War of Words
War of Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2d53837-b0b5-4af8-a6d8-218beedbd75f
War of Words Tracks
Sort by
Battleground (Elly's I Don't Mince My Words Mix)
War of Words
Battleground (Elly's I Don't Mince My Words Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battleground (Live In Hull 2012)
War of Words
Battleground (Live In Hull 2012)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battleground
War of Words
Battleground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battleground
Last played on
War of Words Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist