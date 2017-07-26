Rammstein is a German Neue Deutsche Härte band from Berlin, Germany, formed in 1994. Throughout their existence, Rammstein's six-man lineup has remained unchanged — lead vocalist Till Lindemann, lead guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe, bassist Oliver "Ollie" Riedel, rhythm guitarist Paul H. Landers, keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz and drummer Christoph "Doom" Schneider.

The band helped found a subgenre within German hard rock and metal that later became known as Neue Deutsche Härte. The majority of their songs are in German, but they have also performed songs entirely or partially in other languages including English, Spanish, French, and Russian. Rammstein's award-winning live shows are known for their pyrotechnic elements and both on and off-stage theatrics. Rammstein have released six studio albums: Herzeleid (1995), Sehnsucht (1997), Mutter (2001), Reise, Reise (2004), Rosenrot (2005), and Liebe ist für alle da (2009), with a new album planned for release in 2019. Their entire catalogue is published by Universal Music Group.