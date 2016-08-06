Trüby TrioFormed 1997
Trüby Trio
1997
Trüby Trio Biography
Trüby Trio are a German band specialising in nu jazz and broken beat. Founded in 1997 by Rainer Trüby, Roland Appel and Christian Prommer, their Latin-influenced sound, integrating bossa nova and flamenco styles, saw the band become pioneers of the nu jazz sound. Their early remixes of artists such as Nitin Sawhney led to the band's own releases on the Compost Records label, with their own work being subject to remixes by artists including Tiefschwarz, Louie Vega and Señor Coconut. The band were asked to compile the DJ-Kicks: Trüby Trio album in 2001, and their debut studio album, Elevator Music, followed in 2003.
A Go Go
Jaleo
Jaleo (feat. Concha Buicka)
Universal Love (Tiefschwarz Remix)
Universal Love (Ame Rootdown Round Midnite mix)
