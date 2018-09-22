György FischerBorn 12 August 1935
György Fischer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1935-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2cf9f4f-df6c-417d-89ac-91cdf9236d27
György Fischer Biography (Wikipedia)
György Fischer (born 12 August 1935 in Budapest) is a Hungarian pianist and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
György Fischer Tracks
Sort by
Intorno all'idol mio
Antonio Cesti
Intorno all'idol mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j58c.jpglink
Intorno all'idol mio
Last played on
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Ch'io Mi Scordi Di Te? K.505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io Mi Scordi Di Te? K.505
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ch'io Mi Scordi Di Te? K.505
Last played on
Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383
Last played on
Conservati fedele
Teresa Berganza
Conservati fedele
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Conservati fedele
Last played on
Back to artist