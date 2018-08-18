Toni TornadoBrazilian singer and actor. Born 26 May 1930
Toni Tornado
1930-05-26
Toni Tornado Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Viana Gomes, better known as Tony Tornado or Toni Tornado (Mirante do Paranapanema, May 26, 1930), is a Brazilian actor and singer. In 1970 he won the Brazilian stage of the V International Song Festival with the soul song "BR-3".
Toni Tornado Tracks
Podes Crer Amizade
Toni Tornado
Podes Crer Amizade
Podes Crer Amizade
Aposta
Toni Tornado
Aposta
Aposta
