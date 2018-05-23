The ScientistsPost-punk band from Perth, Australia. Formed May 1978. Disbanded 1987
The Scientists
1978-05
The Scientists Biography (Wikipedia)
The Scientists are an influential post-punk band from Perth, Western Australia, led by Kim Salmon, initially known as the Exterminators and then the Invaders. The band had two primary incarnations: the Perth-based punk band of the late 1970s and the Sydney/London-based swamp rock band of the 1980s.
The Scientists Tracks
Brain Dead
The Scientists
Brain Dead
Brain Dead
Frantic Romantic
The Scientists
Frantic Romantic
Frantic Romantic
Nitro
The Scientists
Nitro
Nitro
Shake (Together Tonight)
The Scientists
Shake (Together Tonight)
Shake (Together Tonight)
Atom Bomb Baby
The Scientists
Atom Bomb Baby
Atom Bomb Baby
Last Night
The Scientists
Last Night
Last Night
First Man To The Moon
The Scientists
First Man To The Moon
First Man To The Moon
Swampland
The Scientists
Swampland
Swampland
