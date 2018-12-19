Robin BengtssonBorn 27 April 1990
Robin Bengtsson
1990-04-27
Robin Bengtsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Bengtsson (born 27 April 1990) is a Swedish singer who took part in Swedish Idol 2008. He represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine with the song "I Can't Go On" finishing in 5th place.
Robin Bengtsson Performances & Interviews
Robin Bengtsson (Sweden): I Can't Go On
2017-03-29
Written by: David Kreuger, Hamed "K-One" Pirouzpanah, Robin Stjernberg
Robin Bengtsson (Sweden): I Can't Go On
Robin Bengtsson Tracks
I Can't Go On
Robin Bengtsson
I Can't Go On
I Can't Go On
I Can't Go On
Robin Bengtsson
I Can't Go On
I Can't Go On
I Can't Go On (Sweden)
Robin Bengtsson
I Can't Go On (Sweden)
I Can't Go On (Sweden)
Robin Bengtsson Links
