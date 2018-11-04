Grant Lee BuffaloFormed 1991. Disbanded 1998
Grant Lee Buffalo
1991
Grant Lee Buffalo Biography (Wikipedia)
Grant Lee Buffalo was a rock band based in Los Angeles, California, consisting of Grant-Lee Phillips (vocals and guitar), Paul Kimble (bass) and Joey Peters (drums). All three were previously members of another Los Angeles band, Shiva Burlesque.
Grant Lee Buffalo Tracks
Fuzzy
Fuzzy
Last played on
Last Days Of Tecumseh - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
It's The life - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
The Shining Hour - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
Honey Don't Think - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
Fuzzy - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
Happiness - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
Mockingbirds - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
Demon Called Deception - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
Lady Godiva And Me - Shepherds Bush Empire 1994
Last Days of Tecumseh
Last played on
The Bridge (Mark Radcliffe session 01.05.96)
All That I Have (Mark Radcliffe session 01.05.96)
Two And Two (Mark Radcliffe session 01.05.96)
Mockingbirds
Last played on
