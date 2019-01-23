Nick Glennie-Smith (born 3 October 1951) is an English film score composer, conductor, and musician who is a frequent collaborator with Hans Zimmer, contributing to scores including that of the Academy Award-nominated 1994 animated film The Lion King, the 1996 action film The Rock, the 2006 historical movie Children of Glory and the 1993 spy thriller Point of No Return. Glennie-Smith has also written the scores for the films Home Alone 3, The Man in the Iron Mask, We Were Soldiers, Secretariat, and the score for the Disney animated film The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, Lauras Stern, Der kleine Eisbär 2 - Die geheimnisvolle Insel and A Sound of Thunder.

Glennie-Smith is a part of Hans Zimmer's film score company Remote Control Productions, for which he has conducted the soundtracks such as The Simpsons Movie, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, X-Men: First Class and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Glennie-Smith is also known as the master composer of the music in the French theme park le Puy du Fou. He also accompanied Zimmer on the score for Man of Steel. He also had a brief collaboration with the former Pink Floyd bassist, Roger Waters, his first was on the 1986 film When the Wind Blows, then some keyboard overdubbing for Waters' 1987 Radio K.A.O.S. album (namely the song "The Powers that Be"), and finally - performing at the 1990 concert "The Wall Live in Berlin" as a keyboardist alongside Peter Wood. He also toured in the 1980s with Cliff Richard, again playing keyboards. In 1987, he was responsible, with producer Vic Coppersmith-Heaven and singer Kenny Young, for the album Transmissions under the group name Gentlemen Without Weapons.