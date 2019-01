Dead Man's Bones is a rock duo consisting of actor Ryan Gosling and his friend Zach Shields. Their first album, Dead Man's Bones, was released on 6 October 2009 through ANTI- Records. The entire album is a collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children's Choir — started by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea — from Los Angeles, California. Gosling performs under the alias "Baby Goose".

