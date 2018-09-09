Dead Man’s Bones
Dead Man’s Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2c8ff02-6078-4e9a-b2d7-267451925394
Dead Man’s Bones Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead Man's Bones is a rock duo consisting of actor Ryan Gosling and his friend Zach Shields. Their first album, Dead Man's Bones, was released on 6 October 2009 through ANTI- Records. The entire album is a collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children's Choir — started by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea — from Los Angeles, California. Gosling performs under the alias "Baby Goose".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dead Man’s Bones Tracks
Sort by
Pa Pa Power
Dead Man’s Bones
Pa Pa Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pa Pa Power
Last played on
In The Room Where You Sleep
Dead Man’s Bones
In The Room Where You Sleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Room Where You Sleep
Last played on
Lose Your Soul (Turbotito Remix)
Dead Man’s Bones
Lose Your Soul (Turbotito Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lose Your Soul (Turbotito Remix)
Last played on
Dead Man's Bones
Dead Man’s Bones
Dead Man's Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Man's Bones
Last played on
paper ships
Dead Man’s Bones
paper ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
paper ships
Last played on
Dead Man’s Bones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist