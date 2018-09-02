Nick LucasBorn 22 August 1897. Died 28 July 1982
Nick Lucas
1897-08-22
Nick Lucas Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic Nicholas Anthony Lucinese (August 22, 1897 – July 28, 1982), known professionally as Nick Lucas, was the first jazz guitarist to record as a soloist. His popularity during his lifetime came from his reputation as a singer. His signature song was "Tiptoe Through the Tulips".
Nick Lucas Tracks
Goodnight Sweetheart
Goodnight Sweetheart
Tiptoe Through The Tulips
Tiptoe Through The Tulips
Tiptoe Through the Tulips
Tiptoe Through the Tulips
I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover
I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover
Painting the clouds with sunshine
Painting the clouds with sunshine
Looking At The World 'thru Rose Coloured Glasses
Lady, Play Your Mandolin
Lady, Play Your Mandolin
Goodnight Sweetheart (with Victor Young & his Orchestra)
Always
Always
A Cup Of Coffee, A Sandwich and You
Nick Lucas Links
