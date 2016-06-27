Nicky Mehta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2c3ad92-37e8-4b1f-a6a1-de4ae116e584
Nicky Mehta Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicky Mehta is a mezzo singer-songwriter, and member of Canadian folk trio The Wailin' Jennys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicky Mehta Tracks
Sort by
Eello Ji Sanam Hum
Nicky Mehta
Eello Ji Sanam Hum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eello Ji Sanam Hum
Last played on
Do Baje Aankh Ladi
Udit Narayan
Do Baje Aankh Ladi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5b2.jpglink
Do Baje Aankh Ladi
Last played on
Ello Ello
Nicky Mehta
Ello Ello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ello Ello
Last played on
Elo Ji Sanam
Nicky Mehta
Elo Ji Sanam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elo Ji Sanam
Last played on
Nicky Mehta Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist