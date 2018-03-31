The SoundFormed 1979. Disbanded 1987
The Sound
1979
The Sound Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sound were an English post-punk band, formed in South London in 1979 and dissolved in 1988. They were fronted by Adrian Borland, and evolved from his previous band, the Outsiders.
While never commercially successful, the Sound have long been championed by critics.
The Sound Tracks
Winning
Winning
Winning
Sense Of Purpose
Sense Of Purpose
Sense Of Purpose
Winter
Winter
Winter
The1975
The1975
The1975
Skeletons (John Peel Session 9.11.1981)
Skeletons (John Peel Session 9.11.1981)
Skeletons (John Peel Session 9.11.1981)
New Dark Age (John Peel Sound Session 9.11.1981)
New Dark Age (John Peel Sound Session 9.11.1981)
Fatal Flaw (John Peel Session 9.11.1981)
Fatal Flaw (John Peel Session 9.11.1981)
Fatal Flaw (John Peel Session 9.11.1981)
Hothouse (John Peel session 9.11.1981)
Hothouse (John Peel session 9.11.1981)
Hothouse (John Peel session 9.11.1981)
Golden Soldiers
Golden Soldiers
Golden Soldiers
