BØRNSBorn 7 January 1992
BØRNS Biography (Wikipedia)
Garrett Clark Borns (born January 7, 1992), better known by his stage name Børns (stylized as BØRNS), is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.
Born and raised in Grand Haven, Michigan, Borns began performing in his youth. In 2012, he released his debut album, A Dream Between, through REZidual Records. His first major label release was the Candy EP (2014), through Geffen and Interscope. The EP peaked at number two on the Billboard Heatseekers chat. The Dopamine tour followed, preceding his debut studio album of the same name in 2015. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 24 in the US and generating numerous singles include the platinum-certified, "Electric Love". Børns then embarked on tours with artists including Charli XCX, Bleachers, and Halsey, as a supporting act, along with headlining a set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2016. His sophomore album, Blue Madonna, was released on January 12, 2018. The record spawned several singles, including "God Save Our Young Blood" with Lana Del Rey, which charted on the US rock chart. To further promote the LP, he headlined the Money Man Tour (2017–18) and supported Del Rey on her LA to the Moon Tour.
BØRNS Tracks
Man
Sweat Dreams
God Save Our Young Blood
Faded Heart
Electric Love
Electric Love (Gryffin Remix)
10,000 Emerald Pools
Electric Love (Oliver Remix)
