Kuniyuki Takahashi (often best known simply as Kuni or Kuniyuki) is a Japanese DJ and music producer, sound engineer from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.

He records under many different aliases depending on the style of music he is producing, including Forth (dub techno/acid house), Frr Hive (downtempo/drum n' bass), Koss (for techno). He was also a joint member of the group DRP (Deutsches Reichs Patent) along with other member Tomoyuki Murashige.

His productions generally fit mainly within the house music and techno styles of electronic music.