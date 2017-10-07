Kuniyuki TakahashiDJ/engineer
Kuniyuki Takahashi
Kuniyuki Takahashi Biography
Kuniyuki Takahashi (often best known simply as Kuni or Kuniyuki) is a Japanese DJ and music producer, sound engineer from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.
He records under many different aliases depending on the style of music he is producing, including Forth (dub techno/acid house), Frr Hive (downtempo/drum n' bass), Koss (for techno). He was also a joint member of the group DRP (Deutsches Reichs Patent) along with other member Tomoyuki Murashige.
His productions generally fit mainly within the house music and techno styles of electronic music.
