Edda Dell'Orso (born Edda Sabatini; February 16, 1935) is an Italian singer known for her collaboration with composer Ennio Morricone, for whom she provided wordless vocals to a large number of his film scores. Dell'Orso also provided vocals to scores of other Italian composers such as Bruno Nicolai, Piero Piccioni, Luis Bacalov and Roberto Pregadio. She was born in Genoa.

In Morricone's film scores of the original Spaghetti Westerns directed by Sergio Leone, her dramatic voice was deployed as an instrument for the first time and to revolutionary effect, such as in A Fistful of Dollars, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (in particular for "The Ecstasy of Gold" track) and Once Upon a Time in the West.

On 16 October 2010 Edda Dell'Orso took part in the event Soundtracks – A tribute to Pino Rucher. The event was sponsored by the municipal authorities of San Nicandro Garganico and Manfredonia.

In 2013 Edda Dell'Orso started a new collaboration on a trilogy with the Italian composer Alex Puddu.The First album "Registrazioni al Buio (Schema Records) 2013) In the Eye Of The Cat (Schema Records 2016) and the third and last part "The Mark of the Devil (2017 Al Dente) interpreting the following songs composed by Alex Puddu "Il deserto sotto la pelle", "Anna il desiderio chiuso nella stanza", "L'occhio nella parete", "Il mare dietro la porta. from the album Registrazioni al Buio' Il Sogno,la Luna, The City of Gold ,Una Donna allo Specchio, Terra e Fuoco (Bonus Track only on Cd)from the album "In The Eye of the Cat" The Haunted Palace,The Beyond, Ombre e Distorsioni, and the bonus track Il Giardino degli amori proibiti (B-side 7"Single) from the album "The Mark of the Devil" In early 2018 Edda Dell'Orso returned to the studio to record vocals on three tracks on Alex Puddu's album "The Gambler" Shades Of Blue, Back On The Train, The Trade.