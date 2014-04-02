Ryan DolanBorn 22 July 1985
Ryan Dolan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ryan Dolan (born 22 July 1985) is an Irish pop singer from Strabane in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. He is known for representing Ireland in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with "Only Love Survives".
