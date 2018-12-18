Sir Douglas QuintetAmerican rock band. Formed 1965
Sir Douglas Quintet
1965
Sir Douglas Quintet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sir Douglas Quintet was an American rock band, formed in San Antonio in 1964. With their first hits, they were acclaimed in their home state. When their career was established (subsequent to working with Texas record-producer Huey Meaux), the band relocated to the West Coast. Their move coincided with the burgeoning San Francisco psychedelic rock scene of the mid 1960s to early 1970s. Overall, the quintet were exponents of good-times music with strong roots in blues and Texas-regional traditions.
She's About A Mover
Sir Douglas Quintet
Mendocino
Sir Douglas Quintet
Revolutionary Ways
Sir Douglas Quintet
Be Real
Sir Douglas Quintet
We'll Take Our Last Walk Together
Sir Douglas Quintet
It Was In The Pines
Sir Douglas Quintet
The Tracker
Sir Douglas Quintet
In The Jailhouse Now
Sir Douglas Quintet
