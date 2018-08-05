Edwin LeMar "Buddy" Cole (December 15, 1916 – November 5, 1964), was a jazz pianist and orchestra leader. He played behind a number of pop singers, including Rosemary Clooney, Jill Corey, Johnnie Ray and The Four Lads, who recorded for Columbia Records. As "Buddy Cole and his Trio" he recorded the albums Some Fine Old Chestnuts and New Tricks with Bing Crosby.