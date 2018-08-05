Buddy ColeBorn 15 December 1916. Died 5 November 1964
Buddy Cole
1916-12-15
Buddy Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin LeMar "Buddy" Cole (December 15, 1916 – November 5, 1964), was a jazz pianist and orchestra leader. He played behind a number of pop singers, including Rosemary Clooney, Jill Corey, Johnnie Ray and The Four Lads, who recorded for Columbia Records. As "Buddy Cole and his Trio" he recorded the albums Some Fine Old Chestnuts and New Tricks with Bing Crosby.
Buddy Cole Tracks
After You've Gone
Bing Crosby
Bing Crosby
After You've Gone
Serenata
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Serenata
I Hear Music
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
I Hear Music
September Song
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
September Song
I Cover The Waterfront
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
I Cover The Waterfront
Cry Me A River
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Cry Me A River
One O'Clock Jump
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
One O'Clock Jump
Performer
Medley From 'Carmen'
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Medley From 'Carmen'
Performer
Secret Love
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Secret Love
That Old Black Magic
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
That Old Black Magic
Holiday For Strings
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Holiday For Strings
Performer
Sassy Brass
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Sassy Brass
'Tis Autumn/Falling Leaves/Faded Summer Love
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
September In The Rain
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
September In The Rain
The Carousel Waltz
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
The Carousel Waltz
When Love Goes Wrong
Hoagy Carmichael
Hoagy Carmichael
When Love Goes Wrong
Orchestra
Early Autumn
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Early Autumn
Lullaby Of The Leaves
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Lullaby Of The Leaves
Selection - Carmen
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Selection - Carmen
The Lady Is A Tramp
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
The Lady Is A Tramp
Crazy Rhythm
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Crazy Rhythm
Green Eyes
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Green Eyes
I'll Remember April
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
I'll Remember April
Begin the Beguine
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Begin the Beguine
Performer
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
When The Leaves Are Turning
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
When The Leaves Are Turning
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Take The 'A' Train
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Take The 'A' Train
Performer
Opus One
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Opus One
I Wish You Love
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
I Wish You Love
It All Depends on You
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
It All Depends on You
Selection From Carmen
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Selection From Carmen
Autumn Nocturne
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Autumn Nocturne
Let's Fall In Love
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
Let's Fall In Love
Love Me or Leave Me
Doris Day
Doris Day
Love Me or Leave Me
Autumn Leaves
Doris Day
Doris Day
Autumn Leaves
I'll Follow My Secret Heart
Buddy Cole
Buddy Cole
I'll Follow My Secret Heart
