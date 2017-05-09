Benno MoiseiwitschBorn 22 February 1890. Died 9 April 1963
Benno Moiseiwitsch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1890-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2b25392-4ea1-4be7-9d91-1b28a80f69e7
Benno Moiseiwitsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Benno Moiseiwitsch CBE (22 February 1890 – 9 April 1963) was a Russian/Ukrainian born British pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benno Moiseiwitsch Tracks
Sort by
Scherzo in E Minor
Felix Mendelssohn
Scherzo in E Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Scherzo in E Minor
Last played on
Der Dichter spricht (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Robert Schumann
Der Dichter spricht (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Der Dichter spricht (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Last played on
Traumeswirren (Fantasiestucke Op.12)
Robert Schumann
Traumeswirren (Fantasiestucke Op.12)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Traumeswirren (Fantasiestucke Op.12)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor
Last played on
West-Finnish Dance
Benno Moiseiwitsch
West-Finnish Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
West-Finnish Dance
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1962: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed9fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-25T12:38:18
25
Jul
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez36q9
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-02T12:38:18
2
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew29mb
Royal Albert Hall
1960-07-25T12:38:18
25
Jul
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebwfhn
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-03T12:38:18
3
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1958
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej29mb
Royal Albert Hall
1958-07-26T12:38:18
26
Jul
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1958
Royal Albert Hall
Benno Moiseiwitsch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist