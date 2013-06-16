New Orleans Rhythm KingsFormed 1922. Disbanded 1925
New Orleans Rhythm Kings
1922
New Orleans Rhythm Kings Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Orleans Rhythm Kings (NORK) were one of the most influential jazz bands of the early to mid-1920s. The band included New Orleans and Chicago musicians who helped shape Chicago jazz and influenced many younger jazz musicians.
New Orleans Rhythm Kings Tracks
Tin Roof Blues
Baby Brown
Eccentric
