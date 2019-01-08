Emilíana TorriniBorn 16 May 1977
Emilíana Torrini
1977-05-16
Emilíana Torrini Biography (Wikipedia)
Emilíana Torrini (born 16 May 1977) is an Icelandic singer and songwriter. She is best known for her 2009 single "Jungle Drum", her 1999 album Love in the Time of Science, and her performance of "Gollum's Song" for the 2002 film The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.
Emilíana Torrini Performances & Interviews
Emilíana Torrini Tracks
I Hope That I Don't Fall in Love With You
Emilíana Torrini
I Hope That I Don't Fall in Love With You
Sunny Road
Emilíana Torrini
Sunny Road
Sunny Road
Serenade
Emilíana Torrini
Serenade
Serenade
Summerbreeze
Emilíana Torrini
Summerbreeze
Summerbreeze
Jungle Drum
Emilíana Torrini
Jungle Drum
Jungle Drum
Speed Of Dark
Emilíana Torrini
Speed Of Dark
Speed Of Dark
Heartstopper - Radio 2 Session 31/03/2005
Emilíana Torrini
Heartstopper - Radio 2 Session 31/03/2005
Heartstopper - Radio 2 Session 31/03/2005
Sunny Road (6 Music Session, 11 Jan 2005)
Emilíana Torrini
Sunny Road (6 Music Session, 11 Jan 2005)
Animal Games
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
Animal Games
Animal Games
Today Has Been Ok
Emilíana Torrini
Today Has Been Ok
Today Has Been Ok
Bleeder (Live) (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
The Colourist
The Colourist
Bleeder (Live) (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Bleeder (Live) (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Gun
Emilíana Torrini
Gun
Gun
Nightfall Pale Blue (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Kid Koala
Kid Koala
Nightfall Pale Blue (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Nightfall Pale Blue (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Adrift
Kid Koala
Adrift
Adrift
Fallaway (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Kid Koala
Kid Koala
Fallaway (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Fallaway (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Collapser
Kid Koala
Collapser
Collapser
When We Dance
The Colorist & Emilíana Torrini
When We Dance
When We Dance
Lord Of The Rings - The Two Towers - Golam's Song
Howard Shore
Howard Shore
Lord Of The Rings - The Two Towers - Golam's Song
Lord Of The Rings - The Two Towers - Golam's Song
When Fever Breaks
Emilíana Torrini
When Fever Breaks
When Fever Breaks
Echo Horse (History of Horses)
Emilíana Torrini
Echo Horse (History of Horses)
Echo Horse (History of Horses)
