Kottonmouth KingsFormed 1994
Kottonmouth Kings Biography (Wikipedia)
Kottonmouth Kings is an American hip hop group from Placentia, Orange County, California. The band officially formed in 1996, describing their eclectic sound as "psychedelic hip-hop punk rock". Kottonmouth Kings are composed of Daddy X (singer of Humble Gods, X Pistols, former singer of Doggy Style), Lou Dog (drummer of Humble Gods and former drummer of Doggy Style), D-Loc, DJ Bobby B, and newest member/ vocalist, The Dirtball. The group first attracted mainstream attention with the song "Suburban Life", which appeared on the soundtrack to the film Scream 2. The groups original lineup consisted of D-Loc and Saint Dog and Johnny Richter(Johnny left before the recording of Royal Highness) but later incorporated Daddy X and the Dirtball.
Kottonmouth Kings Tracks
