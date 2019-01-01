Kottonmouth Kings is an American hip hop group from Placentia, Orange County, California. The band officially formed in 1996, describing their eclectic sound as "psychedelic hip-hop punk rock". Kottonmouth Kings are composed of Daddy X (singer of Humble Gods, X Pistols, former singer of Doggy Style), Lou Dog (drummer of Humble Gods and former drummer of Doggy Style), D-Loc, DJ Bobby B, and newest member/ vocalist, The Dirtball. The group first attracted mainstream attention with the song "Suburban Life", which appeared on the soundtrack to the film Scream 2. The groups original lineup consisted of D-Loc and Saint Dog and Johnny Richter(Johnny left before the recording of Royal Highness) but later incorporated Daddy X and the Dirtball.