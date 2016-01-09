Coleridge GoodeBorn 29 November 1914. Died 2 October 2015
Coleridge Goode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2a88231-fe82-4aa9-bb23-a82f094c6741
Coleridge Goode Biography (Wikipedia)
George Coleridge Emerson Goode (29 November 1914 – 2 October 2015) was a British Jamaican-born jazz bassist best known for his long collaboration with alto saxophonist Joe Harriott. Goode was a member of Harriott's innovatory jazz quintet throughout its eight-year existence as a regular unit (1958–65). Goode was also involved with the saxophonist's later pioneering blend of jazz and Indian music in Indo-Jazz Fusions, the group Harriott co-led with composer/violinist John Mayer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Coleridge Goode Tracks
Sort by
Senor Blues
Joe Harriott
Senor Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Senor Blues
Last played on
Nuages (Take 2)
Django Reinhardt
Nuages (Take 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Nuages (Take 2)
Last played on
Modal
Joe Harriott
Modal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modal
Performer
Tonal
The Joe Harriott Quintet
Tonal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxx.jpglink
Tonal
Formation
Joe Harriott
Formation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ll.jpglink
Formation
Liggin'
Joe Harriott
Liggin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liggin'
Revival
Bobby Orr
Revival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revival
Last played on
Back to artist