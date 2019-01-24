IkkaBollywood Rapper
Ikka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04yd4sd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2a50198-9d28-40d9-a223-6d862ed9e005
Ikka Tracks
Sort by
Chamma Chamma
Neha Kakkar
Chamma Chamma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj45c.jpglink
Chamma Chamma
Last played on
Dilbar
Neha Kakkar
Dilbar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj45c.jpglink
Dilbar
Last played on
Party Nonstop (feat. Jasmine Sandlas & Ikka)
Dr. Zeus
Party Nonstop (feat. Jasmine Sandlas & Ikka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050q9nm.jpglink
Party Nonstop (feat. Jasmine Sandlas & Ikka)
Last played on
Kem Cho
Ikka
Kem Cho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd4sd.jpglink
Kem Cho
Performer
Last played on
Cheater Mohan (feat. Ikka)
Kanika Kapoor
Cheater Mohan (feat. Ikka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021z1lb.jpglink
Cheater Mohan (feat. Ikka)
Last played on
Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)
Sukhbir
Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3png.jpglink
Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)
Last played on
Get Down
Juggy D
Get Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p5d2v.jpglink
Get Down
Last played on
Kendi Menoo
Yash Narvekar
Kendi Menoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x58n.jpglink
Kendi Menoo
Last played on
Tere Te (feat. Ikka)
Guru Randhawa
Tere Te (feat. Ikka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ty55x.jpglink
Tere Te (feat. Ikka)
Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)
Dev Negi
Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj45c.jpglink
Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)
Last played on
Back to artist