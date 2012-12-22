Seán Smyth
Seán Smyth Biography (Wikipedia)
Seán Smyth is and Irish fiddle player from Galway. Smyth is an All-Ireland champion on both fiddle and whistle. He is known for his performances with the traditional Irish music group Lúnasa.
The Temple Bar Set
Seán Smyth
The Temple Bar Set
The Temple Bar Set
Last played on
Easy Club Reels
Seán Smyth
Easy Club Reels
Easy Club Reels
Last played on
Jamaica Jam
Seán Smyth
Jamaica Jam
Jamaica Jam
Last played on
