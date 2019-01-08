Bomb the BassFormed 1987
Bomb the Bass
1987
Bomb the Bass Biography (Wikipedia)
Bomb the Bass is an electronic music alias of English musician and producer Tim Simenon.
As a name, Bomb the Bass came from Simenon's approach to collaging and mixing sounds whilst DJing in the mid- to late 1980s; he says "samples were either scratched in live or sampled and looped on top of the rhythm section. So the concept was one of bombing the bass line with different ideas, with a collage of sounds. Bombing was a graffiti term for writing, like people would 'bomb' trains or whatever."
Bomb the Bass Tracks
