Louise CordetBorn 8 February 1945
Louise Cordet
1945-02-08
Louise Cordet Biography
Louise Cordet (born Louise Boisot, 8 February 1945, England) is an English pop singer who also sang in French, best known as a one-hit wonder for her 1962 single, "I'm Just a Baby".
I'm Just A Baby
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying
So Hard To Be Good
Sweet Enough
Two Lovers
Faire Le Grand Voyage
L'Amour Tournet En Rond
Dix Mille Fois
Which Way The Wind Blows
