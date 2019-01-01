RMBFormed 1991. Disbanded 2005
RMB
1991
RMB Biography (Wikipedia)
RMB is the name of a German electronic music band, founded by Rolf Maier-Bode whose initials form the band name. Maier-Bode worked in the studio with partner Farid Gharadjedaghi.
