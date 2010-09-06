James MorrisonIrish-American fiddler. Born 1891. Died 1947
James Morrison
1891
James Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
James or Jim Morrison (3 May 1893 - 1947), known as "The Professor", was a notable South Sligo-style Irish fiddler.
James Morrison Tracks
Leaving Ireland
James Morrison
Leaving Ireland
Leaving Ireland
