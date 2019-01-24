Jean‐Philippe RameauFrench composer of the Baroque era. Born 25 September 1683. Died 12 September 1764
Jean‐Philippe Rameau Biography (BBC)
Jean-Philippe Rameau was aged 50 before his first opera, Hippolyte et Aricie, was premiered in Paris. By the time of his death 30 years later he had composed over 30 stage works, and produced around 40 works of musical theory.
Born in Dijon, Rameau held a succession of organist posts before moving permanently to Paris in 1722. In the same year his influential Traité de l'harmonie was published. During this time he was known largely as a composer of keyboard music and cantatas, but with his early operas, among them Les Indes galantes (1736) and Les fêtes d'Hébé (1739) he won a reputation for strengthening the dramatic role of music in his stage-works, displeasing the more conservative followers of Lully. After a period under the patronage of the financier La Pouplinière, Rameau won favour at the Royal Court, and was appointed a royal chamber music composer. Despite his hard-won success as an opera composer - especially in the genre of the tragédie lyrique - Rameau returned to his theoretical treatises from the 1750s, though he managed to complete two further major works, Les Paladins (1760) and Les Boréades (1763).
Profile © Edward Bhesania
- Serenading the statue you've just fallen in love with...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055tbds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055tbds.jpg2017-06-15T14:32:00.000ZJohn Cooter and Ensemble Moliere perform 'Fatal Amour' from Rameau's Pygmalian.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055zs84
Serenading the statue you've just fallen in love with...
- Baroque jollity from Ensemble Molièrehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04df9s5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04df9s5.jpg2016-10-28T10:46:00.000ZEnsemble Molière plays Rameau's Tambourin from Pièces de Clavecin en Concerts on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dff99
Baroque jollity from Ensemble Molière
- Jean-Philippe Rameau, composer and theorist.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026h7zj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026h7zj.jpg2014-09-12T12:00:00.000ZRameau experts Dr Jonathan Williams & Prof Graham Sadler join Donald Macleod in Studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026jywc
Jean-Philippe Rameau, composer and theorist.
- Rameau: Les Indes galantes - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T11:48:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Rameau's Les Indes galantes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwhqf
Rameau: Les Indes galantes - Preview Clip
Featured Works
Jean‐Philippe Rameau Tracks
Sort by
Gavotte avec six doubles in A minor (Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin)
3 pieces from "Les Indes Galantes" & Le Rappel des Oiseaux
Dardanus (Overture)
Suite from Platee (Junon jalouse) - comedie-lyrique in three acts (1745)
Dardanus: Act IV Scene 1
Nouvelles suites de pieces de clavecin (excerpts)
Dardanus: Act I Scene 3 (excerpt)
Dardanus: Prologue (excerpts)
Hippolyte et Aricie: Rossignols amoureux (Act V Finale)
Dardanus: Overture
Suite in E minor
Les fêtes de l'Hymen et de l'Amour: Canope, Scenes 3 to 5
Pieces de Clavecin: Le rappel des oiseaux, Les soupirs, Les cyclops
Les fêtes d'Hébé: Première entrée
Les fêtes d'Hébé: La danse
Les fêtes d'Hébé: Prologue (Accourez, riante jeunesse)
Daphnis et Eglé (Overture)
Castor et Pollux: Act V finale
Castor et Pollux: Castor revoit le jour
Hippolyte et Aricie: Act I, Scenes 1-3
Quatrieme Concert: La pantomime; La Rameau
Castor et Pollux: Sortez d'esclavage (Act III)
Castor et Pollux: Tristes apprêts, pales flambeaux (Act I)
Castor et Pollux: Que tout gémisse
Les Indes galantes (Chaconne)
Les Indes Galantes (extracts)
Nouvelles suites de pieces de clavecin: Gavotte
Les Indes Galantes: Les Incas du Perou
La Poupliniere
Les Indes Galantes: Gavotte
Hippolyte et Aricie, Act V: Chaconne
Thetis
Hippolyte et Aricie: Act II Scene 5
Hippolyte et Aricie: Entrée des habitants de la forêt
Air en rondeau (Dardanus)
Platée: suite of dances
Hippolyte et Aricie: excerpts
La Marais (Pièces de clavecin en concerts)
Les Indes Galantes (Overture)
Air des esprits infernaux (Zoroastre)
Les Paladins (Entrée des Paladines et ensuite Paladins)
Les Paladins (Gigue vive)
Concerto "Les Sauvages" - III. Allegro. Les Sauvages
Castor et Pollux Acte 1 scene 3 Prelude - Air accompagne 'Triste apprets'
La Triomphante (Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin)
Les Indes galantes (Overture)
Overture to Nais
Les Indes galantes - Chaconne from Les Sauvages
Pieces de clavecin: La Forqueray; La Cupis; La Marais
Jean‐Philippe Rameau Links
