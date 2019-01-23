Tight Fit
Tight Fit Biography (Wikipedia)
Tight Fit are a British pop group who had a number of hits in the early 1980s, including a UK No.1 (for three weeks) with their cover version of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" in 1982.
Tight Fit Tracks
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Fantasy Island (Almighty Remix)
Fantasy Island (Almighty Remix)
Fantasy Island
Fantasy Island
Tight Fit Links
