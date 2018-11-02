My Autumn Empire is the solo work of Staffordshire based multi-instrumentalist and song writer; Benjamin Holton of epic45, the project was started in 2007 after a limited run of releases were collected and distributed. To date My Autumn Empire has released four full studio albums; The Village Compass (2010) and II (2012) (pronounced "two"), The Visitation (2013) and Dreams of Death and Other Favourites (2015) through Wayside & Woodland recordings.

The Village Compass, My Autumn Empire's first official release began life as indie-electronica remnants that were originally intended for use on epic45’s album May Your Heart Be The Map. However the music of My Autumn Empire has since progressed and seeks to investigate a more melodic and harmonious form, referencing Holton’s early exposure to folk and pop music largely attributed to musically gifted parents. Holton’s work continues to be recorded and produced at home.

My Autumn Empire has utilised the same members as epic45 for live shows, including Rob Glover (epic45, Field Harmonics), Eric Loveland Heath (EL Heath) and Mike Rowley (Component#4)