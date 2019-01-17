Mànran
Mànran Biography (Wikipedia)
Mànran are a Scottish band that was established in June 2010. Since 2010 they have performed at several international folk/world festivals, won awards and were invited to do a special one-off concert for the 2012 London Olympics.
The band embarked on their first trip to America in 2013.
Mànran Performances & Interviews
- Mànran - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q67kt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q67kt.jpg2017-01-19T18:26:04.000ZFilmed live on the Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q1t3v
Mànran - MSR
- Mànran - An Da Lahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q0xhc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q0xhc.jpg2017-01-19T18:25:58.000ZFilmed live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q1sy7
Mànran - An Da La
Mànran Tracks
Sort by
Fiasco: Captain Grant/Hard To Get/Fiasco Alla Toscana
Mànran
Fiasco: Captain Grant/Hard To Get/Fiasco Alla Toscana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Pandora (Pandora's Box)
Mànran
Pandora (Pandora's Box)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Pandora (Pandora's Box)
Last played on
Glaodh An Iar
Mànran
Glaodh An Iar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Glaodh An Iar
Last played on
SEINNIDH MI DAN DO DH'EILEAN MO GHRAIDH
Linda MacLeod & Mànran
SEINNIDH MI DAN DO DH'EILEAN MO GHRAIDH
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
SEINNIDH MI DAN DO DH'EILEAN MO GHRAIDH
Performer
Last played on
Fios Chun A Bhaird/Little Vegas/12 Weeks And A Day
Mànran
Fios Chun A Bhaird/Little Vegas/12 Weeks And A Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Alpha 29 / Fear A' Choire / A' Dol A Ghrulainn
Mànran
Alpha 29 / Fear A' Choire / A' Dol A Ghrulainn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Oran Na Cloiche
Mànran
Oran Na Cloiche
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Oran Na Cloiche
Last played on
La Inbhir Lochaidh (The Battle Of Inverlochy)
Mànran
La Inbhir Lochaidh (The Battle Of Inverlochy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Trod
Mànran
Trod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Trod
Last played on
Thoir Mo Shoraidh Thar Ghunaidh
Gillebride MacMillan
Thoir Mo Shoraidh Thar Ghunaidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Thoir Mo Shoraidh Thar Ghunaidh
Last played on
Latha Inbhir Lochaidh
Mànran
Latha Inbhir Lochaidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Latha Inbhir Lochaidh
Last played on
An Da La
Mànran
An Da La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
An Da La
Last played on
The Battle of Inverlochy
Mànran
The Battle of Inverlochy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
The Battle of Inverlochy
Last played on
Autobahn Set: On The Autobahn/Wee Ewen's Strathspey/Eoghainn Beag na Pioba Mor
Mànran
Autobahn Set: On The Autobahn/Wee Ewen's Strathspey/Eoghainn Beag na Pioba Mor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Latha Math
Mànran
Latha Math
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv1y0.jpglink
Latha Math
Last played on
12 Weeks And A Day
Mànran
12 Weeks And A Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
12 Weeks And A Day
Last played on
Parallels: Echo Falls / The Double Stag / Little Vegas / 12 Weeks And A Day
Mànran
Parallels: Echo Falls / The Double Stag / Little Vegas / 12 Weeks And A Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Speybay Switch:- La Dhomh 'S Mi Direadh Bealaich/Mrs Campbell of Shinness/Norrie
Mànran
Speybay Switch:- La Dhomh 'S Mi Direadh Bealaich/Mrs Campbell of Shinness/Norrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Pandora's Box
Mànran
Pandora's Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Pandora's Box
Last played on
An Da La (The Two Days)
Mànran
An Da La (The Two Days)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
An Da La (The Two Days)
Last played on
When You Go
Mànran
When You Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
When You Go
Last played on
An Eala Bhan
Mànran
An Eala Bhan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
An Eala Bhan
Last played on
Pandora
Mànran
Pandora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ycmk1.jpglink
Pandora
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Mar
2019
Mànran
The Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington, UK
5
Apr
2019
Mànran
The Platform, Blackpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz/acts/a49z3d
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-16T12:36:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02h401x.jpg
16
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
