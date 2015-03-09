Colin MacIntyreBorn 8 April 1971
Colin MacIntyre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b29333a8-b253-4cda-9c86-2e562dc8acad
Colin MacIntyre Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin MacIntyre (born 8 April 1971) is a Scottish musician and novelist. A singer, song-writer, and multi-instrumentalist, he has released five albums under the name Mull Historical Society as well as two albums under his own name. His most successful album, Mull Historical Society's Us (2003), reached number 19 in the UK Albums Chart. His debut novel, The Letters of Ivor Punch, was published in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colin MacIntyre Tracks
Sort by
Pay Attention to the Human
Colin MacIntyre
Pay Attention to the Human
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pay Attention to the Human
Last played on
BE MY SAVIOUR
Colin MacIntyre
BE MY SAVIOUR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BE MY SAVIOUR
Last played on
You're A Star
Colin MacIntyre
You're A Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're A Star
Last played on
The Edge of Nearly
Colin MacIntyre
The Edge of Nearly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Ordinary Queen
Colin MacIntyre
No Ordinary Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Ordinary Queen
Last played on
The Long Road to Me
Colin MacIntyre
The Long Road to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Road to Me
Last played on
Cape Wrath
Colin MacIntyre
Cape Wrath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cape Wrath
Last played on
I Can't Love You Now
Colin MacIntyre
I Can't Love You Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Stealing Horses
Colin MacIntyre
Out Stealing Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Part of Letting Go
Colin MacIntyre
All Part of Letting Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Part of Letting Go
Last played on
The Fear
Colin MacIntyre
The Fear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fear
Last played on
Colin MacIntyre Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist