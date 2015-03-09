Colin MacIntyre (born 8 April 1971) is a Scottish musician and novelist. A singer, song-writer, and multi-instrumentalist, he has released five albums under the name Mull Historical Society as well as two albums under his own name. His most successful album, Mull Historical Society's Us (2003), reached number 19 in the UK Albums Chart. His debut novel, The Letters of Ivor Punch, was published in 2015.