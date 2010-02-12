noodlesJapanese rock band. Formed 1991
noodles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b28b5432-eea7-43d0-a027-b129a040ffbf
noodles Biography (Wikipedia)
Noodles is a Japanese alternative rock band currently consisting of Yoko (vocals/guitar), Ayumi (drums) and Ikuno (bass). The band is originally from Yokohama, where they performed their first show.
They are well known for the song "Love My Life", which they recorded for the movie of the same name, Love My Life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
noodles Tracks
Sort by
Only You
noodles
Only You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only You
Last played on
noodles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist