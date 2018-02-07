Theodor GuschlbauerBorn 14 April 1939
Theodor Guschlbauer
Theodor Guschlbauer (born 1939 in Vienna) is an Austrian conductor.
Bella bocca
Émile Waldteufel
Lazarus: Act II (extract)
Franz Schubert
Lazarus (Die Feier der Auferstehung) D.689
Franz Schubert
Flute Concerto No.1 in G major (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Leichtes Blut Polka
Johann Strauss II
Annen Polka, Op 117
Johann Strauss II
Piano Concerto No.2, Allegro Scherzando
Sergei Rachmaninov
Amour et printemps
Émile Waldteufel
Piano Concerto No.23 in A major K. 488 - Third movt: Allegro Assai
Maria João Pires
Bella bocca
Émile Waldteufel
Allegro Scherzando extract from Piano Concerto No. 2
Sergei Rachmaninov
