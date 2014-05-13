Modest Ilyich TchaikovskyLibrettist. Born 13 May 1850. Died 15 January 1916
Modest Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1850-05-13
Modest Ilyich Tchaikovsky (Russian: Моде́ст Ильи́ч Чайко́вский; 13 May [O.S. 1 May] 1850–15 January [O.S. 2 January] 1916) was a Russian dramatist, opera librettist and translator.
Pikovaya dama (The Queen of Spades) Act III, Scene 7
