CasiopeaFormed 1976
Casiopea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2853652-db74-44b7-b4b3-ffb72af6b910
Casiopea Biography (Wikipedia)
Casiopea, also known as Casiopea 3rd (カシオペア Kashiopea, derived from the name of the constellation Cassiopeia), is a Japanese jazz fusion band formed in 1976 by guitarist Issei Noro, bassist Tetsuo Sakurai, and keyboardist Hidehiko Koike. In 1977, keyboardist Minoru Mukaiya and drummer Takashi Sasaki joined, leaving out Hidehiko. They recorded their debut album Casiopea (1979) with guest appearances by American jazz musicians Randy Brecker, Michael Brecker, and David Sanborn. In 1980, Sasaki was replaced by Akira Jimbo. Casiopea has released over 30 albums in Japan and around the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Casiopea Tracks
Sort by
Dazzling
Casiopea
Dazzling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dazzling
Last played on
Casiopea Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist