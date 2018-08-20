AnamFormed 1992. Disbanded 2005
Anam
1992
Anam Biography (Wikipedia)
Anam was a band from the Celtic Nations playing modern folk in Celtic musical traditions from Ireland, England, Cornwall, Scotland and Nova Scotia. Formed by Brian Ó hEadhra in Dublin in 1992, they made their concert debut at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Lorient, Brittany, where they were awarded the "best band" trophy.
According to the website of founder Brian Ó hEadhra, Anam ceased operations in 2005.
Anam Tracks
Tine Gheal / Sheehan's Reel
Anam
Anam
Tine Gheal / Sheehan's Reel
Tine Gheal / Sheehan's Reel
Mylie's Revenge / The Piper's Wedding
Anam
Anam
Mylie's Revenge / The Piper's Wedding
Mylie's Revenge / The Piper's Wedding
S gann gun dirich mi chaoidh
Anam
Anam
S gann gun dirich mi chaoidh
S gann gun dirich mi chaoidh
Steamtrain Reel/Brendan Mcglinchey's/The Moving Bog
Anam
Anam
Steamtrain Reel/Brendan Mcglinchey's/The Moving Bog
Dàn Amhairgin
Anam
Anam
Dàn Amhairgin
Dàn Amhairgin
TINE GHEAL (BRIGHT FIRE); SHEEHAN'S REEL
Anam
Anam
TINE GHEAL (BRIGHT FIRE); SHEEHAN'S REEL
SUIL, A RUIN
Anam
Anam
SUIL, A RUIN
SUIL, A RUIN
The Sweet Flowers of Milltown / Paddy's Trip to Lake Arthur
Anam
Anam
The Sweet Flowers of Milltown / Paddy's Trip to Lake Arthur
Aird a' Chuamhaing
Anam
Anam
Aird a' Chuamhaing
Aird a' Chuamhaing
The Long Night
Anam
Anam
The Long Night
The Long Night
Mhurchaidh bhig, a chinn a' chonais
Anam
Anam
Mhurchaidh bhig, a chinn a' chonais
Mhurchaidh bhig, a chinn a' chonais
Take This Moment
Anam
Anam
Take This Moment
Take This Moment
The Seagull: Allisdrum's Jig, The Seagull, Anna Wendy's Jig
Anam
Anam
The Seagull: Allisdrum's Jig, The Seagull, Anna Wendy's Jig
The Conundrum
Anam
Anam
The Conundrum
The Conundrum
Sally Free And Easy
Anam
Anam
Sally Free And Easy
Sally Free And Easy
Riptide reels
Anam
Anam
Riptide reels
Riptide reels
Siul, a Ruin
Anam
Anam
Siul, a Ruin
Siul, a Ruin
Connundrum
Anam
Anam
Connundrum
Connundrum
Anam Links
