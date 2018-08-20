Anam was a band from the Celtic Nations playing modern folk in Celtic musical traditions from Ireland, England, Cornwall, Scotland and Nova Scotia. Formed by Brian Ó hEadhra in Dublin in 1992, they made their concert debut at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Lorient, Brittany, where they were awarded the "best band" trophy.

According to the website of founder Brian Ó hEadhra, Anam ceased operations in 2005.