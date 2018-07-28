MagdalenFormed 1992. Disbanded 1995
Magdalen
1992
Magdalen Biography (Wikipedia)
Magdallan (later known as Magdalen), was an American Christian metal supergroup, originally started in 1990, as a studio project and collaboration between Ken Tamplin and Lanny Cordola. The band was active from 1990 to 1995, released 2 albums and an EP, and was signed to Intense Records and Essential Records respectively.
Magdalen Tracks
Sick Town
Magdalen
Sick Town
Sick Town
