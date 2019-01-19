Aditi Singh Sharma
Aditi Singh Sharma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p028v6xc.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b280e668-15dd-4b64-80fb-130066bc0304
Aditi Singh Sharma Biography (BBC)
She has spent many years living abroad and a few years ago finally moved base to Mumbai to pursue her career as a singer.She made her playback singing debut for Amit Trivedi in Anurag Kashyap's Dev D.She fronts the band 'Groove Adda'. She also loves to cook and is popular amongst her fans for her 'chef' skills apart from her music.
Aditi Singh Sharma Tracks
Sort by
Dhoom Machale Dhoom
Aditi Singh Sharma
Dhoom Machale Dhoom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n91mm.jpglink
Dhoom Machale Dhoom
Last played on
Veere
Vishal Mishra
Veere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028v6xp.jpglink
Veere
Last played on
High Heels
Meet Bros
High Heels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042tmhd.jpglink
High Heels
Last played on
Touch My Body
Aditi Singh Sharma
Touch My Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hhz2x.jpglink
Touch My Body
Last played on
Oye Oye
Aditi Singh Sharma
Oye Oye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028v6xp.jpglink
Oye Oye
Last played on
Sooraj Dooba Hain Yaaron
Arijit Singh
Sooraj Dooba Hain Yaaron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045j3k9.jpglink
Sooraj Dooba Hain Yaaron
Last played on
Blame The Night
Arijit Singh
Blame The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045j3k9.jpglink
Blame The Night
Last played on
Aditi Singh Sharma Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist