加藤和彦Born 21 March 1947. Died 16 October 2009
1947-03-21
加藤和彦 Biography (Wikipedia)
Kazuhiko Katō (加藤 和彦 Katō Kazuhiko, March 21, 1947 – October 17, 2009), nicknamed "Tonovan" (トノヴァン), was a Japanese record producer, songwriter and singer. He sometimes used the spelling of "Kazuhiko Katoh".
Arthur Hakase No Jinriki Hikouki
