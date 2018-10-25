IronikUK Urban artist. Born 18 January 1988
Ironik
1988-01-18
Ironik Biography (Wikipedia)
James Christian Charters (born 18 January 1988), better known as Ironik (formerly as DJ Ironik), is a British musician, DJ and rapper. His genre of music varies from hip hop, grime, R&B and UK garage.
DJ Ironik has had three UK top 10 hits; Stay With Me charted at #5, Tiny Dancer (Hold Me Closer) charted at #3 and also I Got Soul, a charity single which reached #10 in the UK charts and has also had several top 5 hits in other European countries.
Ironik Tracks
Rewind (Remix)
Ray J
Rewind (Remix)
Rewind (Remix)
So Nice (feat. Baby Sol)
Ironik
So Nice (feat. Baby Sol)
So Nice (feat. Baby Sol)
If You Wish
Marcel, Maddy & Ironik
If You Wish
If You Wish
Watch Nuttin (feat. Ayo Beatz)
Ironik
Watch Nuttin (feat. Ayo Beatz)
Watch Nuttin (feat. Ayo Beatz)
Stay With Me
Ironik
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
Tuff (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Ironik
Tuff (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Tuff (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Mercy
Ironik
Mercy
Mercy
Stay With Me (Remix)
Ironik
Stay With Me (Remix)
Stay With Me (Remix)
That Girl (feat. Jo Jo F)
Ironik
That Girl (feat. Jo Jo F)
That Girl (feat. Jo Jo F)
I Wanna Be Your Man [Agent X Mix]
Ironik
I Wanna Be Your Man [Agent X Mix]
I Wanna Be Your Man [Agent X Mix]
Spotlight
Ironik
Spotlight
Spotlight
Stay With Me (Agent X Mix)
Ironik
Stay With Me (Agent X Mix)
Stay With Me (Agent X Mix)
Soul Mate
Ironik
Soul Mate
Soul Mate
Killed Me
Ironik
Killed Me
Killed Me
Killed Me (Kiz Music Remix) (feat Mclean) (BPM)
Ironik
Killed Me (Kiz Music Remix) (feat Mclean) (BPM)
5 Hours (feat Wiley & Levels) (Asylum)
Ironik
5 Hours (feat Wiley & Levels) (Asylum)
Falling In Love (feat. Jessica Lowndes)
Ironik
Falling In Love (feat. Jessica Lowndes)
Tiny Dancer (TRC Remix) (feat Chipmunk) (Asylum)
Ironik
Tiny Dancer (TRC Remix) (feat Chipmunk) (Asylum)
Stay With Me (Remix feat Wiley) (Asylum)
Ironik
Stay With Me (Remix feat Wiley) (Asylum)
Fa1.llin' In Love
Ironik
Fa1.llin' In Love
Fa1.llin' In Love
Killed Me (Dubstep Mix)
Ironik
Killed Me (Dubstep Mix)
Killed Me (Dubstep Mix)
Untitled
Ironik
Untitled
Untitled
Killed Me (feat. McLean)
Ironik
Killed Me (feat. McLean)
Killed Me (feat. McLean)
5 hours
Ironik
5 hours
5 hours
Fallin' In Love (feat. Jessica Lowrdes) (Crazy Cousins remix)
Ironik
Fallin' In Love (feat. Jessica Lowrdes) (Crazy Cousins remix)
Falling In Love (Crazy Cousins remix)
Ironik
Falling In Love (Crazy Cousins remix)
Falling In Love (Crazy Cousins remix)
Falling In Love (Teddy Remix)
Ironik
Falling In Love (Teddy Remix)
Falling In Love (Teddy Remix)
