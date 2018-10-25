James Christian Charters (born 18 January 1988), better known as Ironik (formerly as DJ Ironik), is a British musician, DJ and rapper. His genre of music varies from hip hop, grime, R&B and UK garage.

DJ Ironik has had three UK top 10 hits; Stay With Me charted at #5, Tiny Dancer (Hold Me Closer) charted at #3 and also I Got Soul, a charity single which reached #10 in the UK charts and has also had several top 5 hits in other European countries.